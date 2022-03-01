PlayDapp Price Up 25.6% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $298.41 million and $34.27 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105835 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

