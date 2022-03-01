Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $189.74 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

