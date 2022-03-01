KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

NYSE KKR opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

