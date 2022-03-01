Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.
Canoo stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Canoo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 171,959 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 90,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canoo (Get Rating)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
