Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

BLKB stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

