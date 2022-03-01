Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

