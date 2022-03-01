Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 10,163.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Shares of WNARF opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

