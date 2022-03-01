EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EVCI opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, associate in occupational studies degree and certain certificate programs. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.

