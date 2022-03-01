EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of EVCI opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile (Get Rating)
