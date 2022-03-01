Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

