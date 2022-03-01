Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.