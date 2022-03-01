RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

RMAX opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $559.93 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. RE/MAX has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

