Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 159.75 ($2.14) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.40 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £433.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.58.

Several research firms recently commented on THS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

