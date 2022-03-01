Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 40.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

