Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year.

JSPR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,239,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

