Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $271.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.43.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $266.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.45 and its 200-day moving average is $305.84. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $243.92 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,553. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

