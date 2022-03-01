Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to D at TheStreet

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OFIX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

