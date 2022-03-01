GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

