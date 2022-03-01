Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tronox were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tronox by 93.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Tronox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $135,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 121.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $3,338,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

