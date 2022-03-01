Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

PHG stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

