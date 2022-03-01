1,499,641 Shares in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGZ opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Vista Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $100.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

