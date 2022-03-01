Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 819.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

