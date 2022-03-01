LPL Financial LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

