Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

