Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chemed were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $478.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.