Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,373,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

