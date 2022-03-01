Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,923,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

