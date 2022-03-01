Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 336 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.