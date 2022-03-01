Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $740,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $88.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.34.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

