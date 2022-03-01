Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

