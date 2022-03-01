Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

