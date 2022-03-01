Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 940 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

ACA stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

