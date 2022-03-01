Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

BFAM stock opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.