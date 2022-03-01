Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 92.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of ASML by 29.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $666.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.27. The company has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.