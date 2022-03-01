Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 45,407 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

