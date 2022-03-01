UBS Group AG Purchases 102,731 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,787,000 after purchasing an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

