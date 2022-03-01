Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth about $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in South State by 55.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after acquiring an additional 425,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in South State by 34.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after acquiring an additional 406,152 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

