Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 6,350 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

