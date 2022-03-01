Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202,843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

