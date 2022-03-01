California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,324 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $459,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.30% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

