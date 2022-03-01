National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.