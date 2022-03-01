Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $274.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

