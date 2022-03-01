Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.90. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.