Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock worth $6,680,919 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.15.

Shares of CME stock opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.