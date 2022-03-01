Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AUPH stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

