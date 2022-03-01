BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 150,594 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 55.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 180.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 275,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

