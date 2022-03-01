Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 624,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.