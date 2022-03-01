Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RETA opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 624,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.