XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. XPEL has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $103.84.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,246,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,410 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPEL by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

