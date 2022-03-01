HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

