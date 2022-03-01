Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 138,231 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $97.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04.

