Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 238.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $517,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $17,159,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

