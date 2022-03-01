Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NUMV opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.